Unprecedented voter turnout in Assam, Puducherry: JD(U) leader predicts NDA win

New Delhi: Janata Dal (United) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad on Friday said voter participation in the April 9 Assembly elections has reached record levels, asserting that early trends indicate a strong position for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in key states.

Speaking to IANS, Prasad said, “Voters have participated in record numbers. In Assam and Puducherry, the NDA appears to be heading towards forming the government with a large margin, based on current trends. In Kerala, traditionally LDF vs UDF was going on, but BJP has gradually increased its numbers….”

His statement comes amid ongoing analysis of voter turnout data and early electoral trends from multiple states, with political parties closely tracking momentum ahead of final results.

In Assam, the Election Commission of India (ECI) reported that the state recorded its highest-ever voter turnout in the 2026 Assembly elections at 85.38 per cent, surpassing the previous record of 84.67 per cent registered in 2016. Officials described the polling as largely peaceful, with only minor incidents reported from a few locations.

Provisional figures also showed strong female participation, with women voters recording a turnout of 85.96 per cent compared to 84.80 per cent among male voters. Turnout among third-gender voters stood at 36.84 per cent, reflecting broad-based electoral participation across categories.

Meanwhile, Puducherry also witnessed record-breaking voter engagement. Polling for the 2026 Assembly elections concluded peacefully with an overall turnout of 89.83 per cent, the highest in the Union Territory’s history. Voting took place across all 30 constituencies between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., with enthusiastic participation reported throughout the day.

According to ECI data, the Puducherry turnout surpassed the previous high of 86 per cent recorded in 2006 and significantly exceeded the 82.2 per cent turnout in the 2021 Assembly elections. Officials noted that the final figure may rise further after complete data compilation.

Political observers say the rising voter turnout in both Assam and Puducherry is being closely watched by parties as an indicator of electoral mood, with competing claims emerging over who may gain an advantage when results are declared.

Counting of votes for the Assam and Puducherry elections is scheduled for May 4.