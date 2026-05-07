Untimely Rain Brings Respite from Intense Heat in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada district experienced an unexpected episode of rainfall on Wednesday morning, offering substantial relief to residents enduring a period of persistent and oppressive summer heat.

The precipitation commenced at approximately 8:00 AM, extending for a considerable duration and fostering a noticeably cooler environment throughout the region. The populace, fatigued by the sweltering conditions that have prevailed in recent days, received the rainfall with marked appreciation.

The day began under overcast skies, and the subsequent downpour contributed to a reduction in ambient temperatures, thereby alleviating the prevailing heat conditions. This respite is particularly welcome following a period of intense heat that had caused considerable discomfort among residents and raised concerns regarding potential health implications for vulnerable populations.

In related developments, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating the likelihood of rain, accompanied by thunder, lightning, and strong winds, at geographically isolated locations across the state of Karnataka over the course of the next week. The meteorological authority has further stated that light to moderate rainfall is anticipated in several districts of the state until May 12th, with the potential for heavy rainfall in certain areas.

The IMD advisory urges residents to remain informed about weather updates and to take necessary precautions in light of the anticipated weather conditions. This includes securing loose objects, avoiding outdoor activities during periods of intense lightning, and being prepared for potential disruptions to transportation and utilities. The advisory also emphasizes the importance of monitoring official weather forecasts and heeding any warnings issued by local authorities.