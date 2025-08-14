UP Assembly’s first-ever 24-hour debate on ‘Vision Document 2047’ underway

Lucknow: A marathon 24-hour discussion on the ‘Vision Document 2047’ is underway in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, with senior ministers presenting detailed plans for economic growth, social justice, environmental sustainability, and infrastructure expansion.

The special session, which began on Wednesday, marks a historic step in charting the state’s long-term development path. The government reiterated its ambition of transforming Uttar Pradesh into the country’s most ‘viksit’ (developed) state by 2047, aiming for zero poverty, world-class infrastructure, and cutting-edge technology.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the session after participating in an event marking Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. Earlier, the time to conclude the debate was set at 11 a.m. on Thursday, but the discussions are still underway.

Speaking during the debate, Cabinet Minister Dayashankar Singh said, “In the context of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Uttar Pradesh’s ‘Vision 2047,’ CM Yogi Adityanath has convened this 24-hour session where all ministers are showcasing their departments’ achievements from 2017 to 2025 and explaining plans for growth from 2025 to 2047.”

“The idea is to chart progress in every sector and ensure Uttar Pradesh makes the highest contribution to the nation’s development,” he said.

“CM Yogi will take the essence of these presentations to create a roadmap for moving forward till 2047. Our aim is for Uttar Pradesh to play a decisive role in making India the world’s most developed country, a global leader, and the foremost economy,” he added.

Highlighting technological improvements, Singh, who is also the Transport Minister, said, “Earlier, getting a permit was a major hassle. Now, even at night, you can apply through your mobile phone, and the Transport Department will issue it online. Our Vision 2047 addresses issues of fuel, pollution, and road safety. By then, vehicles will not only run on roads but also fly and operate on water.”

Minister Anil Rajbhar told IANS, “This has been a very meaningful discussion. Several respected MLAs have offered valuable suggestions. All ministers presented their department’s schemes in depth on the Assembly floor. It is truly a historic moment for the state.”

Speaking to IANS, Minister Ashish Patel said, “Only leaders with a big vision can bring forward such a document. This 24-hour continuous discussion, with participation from all Assembly and Council members, is undoubtedly commendable.”

Minister Sanjay Nishad stated that CM Yogi’s vision for 2047 shows how India can “only become a leading global economy if Uttar Pradesh advances.”

“If our state achieves self-reliance, the entire nation will follow, and our governance is central to this goal,” he added.

Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar told IANS, “The government’s aim is to lead the state towards development. To realise the Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat by 2047, Uttar Pradesh, being the largest state, is key. We are now implementing initiatives across 18 divisions that the previous Samajwadi Party government could not achieve, with strong support from the central government.”

Independent MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh praised the Chief Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies to “accelerate development and strengthen the state’s economy”.

“The CM’s unique step of inviting MLAs to share their vision for making the state a development leader is highly praiseworthy,” he added.