UP CM to lead ‘Jan Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra’ in Lucknow over Women’s Reservation Bill defeat

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, is set to lead a ‘Jan Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra’ in Lucknow on Tuesday, marching from his official residence to the state Assembly over the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha.

The march, covering a distance of around 1.75 kilometres, is expected to begin shortly and will see the participation of Cabinet ministers, BJP leaders, and hundreds of women supporters.

The protest has been organised to express strong political opposition to the Bill’s defeat over being linked to delimitation and the 2011 Census. BJP leaders are alleging that the setback has hurt women’s representation rights. The padyatra is being projected as a demonstration of “women’s anger,” with the ruling alliance asserting that the issue will have long-term political consequences.

Speaking to IANS ahead of the march, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “Women are coming out of homes to express anger. The way the Opposition — SP and Congress — has stopped the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, it is very saddening. There is a lot of anger among women. In future elections, SP and Congress will see consequences.”

The political battle over the Bill has intensified beyond parliamentary numbers, where the measure was defeated with 298 votes in favour and 230 against.

The debate has now turned into a larger narrative contest between the ruling and Opposition sides.

While the government has framed the issue as one of empowering women and warned of electoral repercussions in 2029 and beyond, the Opposition has argued that the Bill conceals broader political intentions related to reshaping electoral representation in the country.

The Opposition has also questioned the government as to why the Bill, that was passed unanimously in 2023 was not implemented till now by the NDA government at the Centre.

Earlier on Monday, similar demonstrations were also held in other states.

With multiple states witnessing coordinated protest marches, the issue has now evolved into a major political flashpoint.