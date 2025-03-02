UP girl sets herself on fire ‘out of shame’ after assault by neighbour

Lucknow: A 17-year-old girl set herself on fire after allegedly being assaulted by a neighbour at her home in Lucknow’s Malihabad area. She has been admitted to the civil hospital in critical condition, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, the accused, identified as 23-year-old Rahul, allegedly entered the girl’s house while she was alone and assaulted her.

The victim’s family claimed that Rahul fled when she raised an alarm. Distraught by the incident, the girl set herself ablaze “out of shame,” the family mentioned.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lucknow, Vishwajeet Shrivastava, stated that a case has been registered against Rahul, and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

“On the basis of the complaint, FIR No. 56/2025 has been registered under sections 333/74/107/62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 7/8 of the POCSO Act at Malihabad police station. Further legal action is being taken, and the accused is being taken into custody,” the DCP said.

The girl’s father, who works as a private driver, said that he and his wife had gone to the hospital due to his ill health, leaving their daughter alone at home.

During this time, Rahul, a resident of their village, allegedly entered the house and assaulted her. Enraged and traumatised, the girl set herself on fire.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the house and managed to douse the flames. Her parents, upon receiving the news, hurried back from the hospital and immediately took her to the civil hospital.

Doctors have reported that she has suffered 60 per cent burns and remains in a critical condition.

The victim’s family has demanded strict action against the accused. Meanwhile, police continue their search operations, and further investigations are underway.