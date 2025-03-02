Champions Trophy: SA won’t change mindset heading into knockouts, says Jansen

Karachi: South Africa has burst into the semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with a win over England, fast bowler Marco Jansen said the Proteas do not need to change much in the upcoming game to overcome their poor form in knock-out matches

Jansen has been central to the South Africa’s win over England, off the back of a strong performance that earned him Player of the Match honours against England, taking 3/39 off seven overs, along with three catches.

The win on Saturday means Proteas men topped Group B, finishing ahead of the Australia, who also qualified for the semi-finals.

“I wouldn’t say the mindset changes (heading into the semi-finals); it’s just the occasion that’s probably a bit more hyped up I guess,” Jansen told the media after South Africa’s win over England.

“You try your processes, it’s a fancy term, but for me it’s just you have your steps or your guides that you go into every match and then basically in semi-finals you just try and do that extraordinarily well if that makes sense, whatever that is for you,” he said.

Though rain played the spoilsport in the match against Australia, there’s no question South Africa outclassed an England side stacked with talent.

After pace all-rounders Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen picked three wickets each to bowl out England for a dismal 179 all out in 38.2 overs, van der Dussen was steady in his 72 not out off 87 balls, laced with six fours and three sixes.

Klaasen, on the other hand, hit a quick 56-ball 64, including 11 boundaries, to play a crucial hand in another clinical win for South Africa, who completed the chase in 29.1 overs.

“I think it was a good team performance all in all. As a bowling unit, I think we did the majority of what we wanted to do or what we planned out or set out to do. And then obviously the batters went out and did their job really nicely, Jansen added.

South Africa will only learn of their semifinal opponent after New Zealand meets India on Sunday, with the loser of that game locked in to meet the Proteas. That result will also impact the location, with India based in Dubai.

“For me, it’s just depending on where you play on what lengths to hit and then, as a game develops, then try and figure out what works and what doesn’t work and what to do and what not to do. For me personally, it’s just the occasion or the situation of the game probably changes, not really mentally,” Jansen said.