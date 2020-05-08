Spread the love



















UP wedding party stuck in Bihar for 45 days, seeks help



Kanpur: One and half month has passed since this Kanpur goom married his Begusarai bride, but he is yet to return home with his wife. The nationwide lockdown that has entered its third phase has left both the couple and the wedding party from the groom’s side stuck in Bihar.

The groom and the ‘baraat’ have now completed 45 days and the bride’s family is feeling the pressure of taking care of the ‘baraatis’ amid the Covid-19 outbreak and the restrictions in place.

Imtiaz, a resident of Chaubeypur village in Kanpur had married Khushboo in Begusarai on March 21. A day later, on March 22, the Janata Curfew was announced and then the lockdown.

The groom and his ‘baraat’, comprising 12 members have not been able to return home since.

The groom’s sister, Afreen, who is at home in Chaubeypur, said: “The ‘baraat’ has not returned and we are now worried. We can understand how difficult it must be for the bride’s family to feed the guests for so long.”

Imtiaz had taken Rs 20,000 with him when he set out for the wedding and all the money has been spent on expenses being incurred on the guests. The bride has also contributed Rs 2,000 from her account towards the expenses.

The groom’s cousin, Sagar, said that the family owns a band company and Imtiaz also plays in the band. “All our savings have been exhausted because there are no weddings due to the lockdown and so there is no business.

“We interact daily through phone and Imtiaz is also worried about the state of affairs. We appeal to the officials in Begusarai to make arrangements for the return of the baraat,” he pleaded.

Imtiaz said that he had got their names registered with the local officials and were waiting to return home – al beit with his bride.