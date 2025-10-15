Uppinangady Police Seek Public Assistance in Locating Missing Man

Uppinangady: The Uppinangady Police have registered a missing person case and are appealing to the public for assistance in locating 43-year-old Manjoor Ali Sheikh Adamsab, a resident of Subhash Nagar, Nekkilaadi village, Puttur taluk. Mr. Adamsab was last seen leaving his residence with the stated intention of traveling to Kakkepadavu, and has not returned home since.

Authorities have provided a detailed description of the missing individual to aid in identification. Mr. Adamsab is described as being 5 feet 3 inches in height, with an oily black complexion and an average build. He has a round face and sparse hair. On the day of his disappearance, he was wearing white pants and a blue shirt featuring a floral design. He is multilingual, possessing fluency in Kannada, Beary, Hindi, and Urdu.

The Uppinangady Police Inspector has issued a press release urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Adamsab to come forward and contact the Uppinangady Police Station immediately. Any detail, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, could prove crucial in assisting the investigation and ensuring the safe return of Mr. Adamsab to his family. The police are diligently pursuing all leads and are committed to resolving this case swiftly. Public cooperation is earnestly solicited in this matter.