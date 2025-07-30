Uproar at Udupi City Council Meeting Over Bannanje U-Turn Divider Removal

Udupi: A general meeting of the Udupi City Municipal Council descended into chaos on Wednesday following a dispute over the removal of a divider at the Bannanje U-turn on National Highway 169A. The controversy stemmed from allegations of corruption leveled against the Council by the opposition regarding the removal of the road divider, which was undertaken to facilitate road expansion.

The session, presided over by Council President Prabhakar Poojary, witnessed a heated exchange after member T.G. Hegde brought forth the issue, claiming that the divider in front of Jayalakshmi Silks in Bannanje had been widened improperly. Hegde cited a statement circulating on social media, purportedly authored by nominated council member Suresh Shetty Bannanje, which accused the council of corrupt practices.

Savita Harishram, representing the Bannanje ward, corroborated Hegde’s concerns, emphasizing that the corruption charges were misdirected at the City Council and its members, given that the roadwork fell under the purview of the national highway authority. She demanded an apology from Suresh Shetty Bannanje for the accusations.

Suresh Shetty’s immediate retort, “Why should I apologize?” directed at Savita, ignited the situation. Ruling party members rallied, demanding an apology from Shetty, leading to pandemonium within the meeting hall.

The ruling party members also sought clarification from Municipal Commissioner Mahantesh Hugaragi regarding the Council’s involvement in the removal of the road divider.

Commissioner Hugaragi explained that the divider was removed based on the recommendation of the Malpe Police Circle Inspector and the direction of the Superintendent of Police to alleviate traffic congestion. The National Highway Sub-Division Engineer executed the removal, and the City Council played no part in the decision or execution. He emphasized that the road is under the jurisdiction of the National Highway Authority, absolving the Council of any responsibility.

Council members Girish Anchan and Sumitra R. Nayak voiced their disapproval of the Superintendent of Police’s decision.

Opposition leader Ramesh Kanchan defended the right to raise concerns and criticisms in a democracy, deeming it inappropriate to force an apology. However, the ruling party remained resolute, staging a protest and demanding a direct apology from Suresh Shetty.

Accusations arose that Suresh Shetty violated house decorum during Savita Harishram’s address, prompting female members of the ruling party to join the protest demanding an apology.

Ramesh Kanchan eventually offered an apology on behalf of Suresh Shetty, stating, “I apologize for the statement made by Suresh Shetty regarding the City Council.”

The ruling party, however, rejected this gesture and insisted on a personal apology from Suresh Shetty.

Clarifying his stance, Suresh Shetty stated, “The statement read by T.G. Hegde is not mine. I made a different statement. I only now came to know that the road does not fall under the Council’s jurisdiction.”

Council President Prabhakar Poojary acknowledged that Suresh Shetty’s comments had offended many members. Despite this, the ruling party continued to press for a direct apology, ultimately leading to a walkout by the opposition. Subsequently, senior member Sumitra Nayak intervened, persuading them to return, and the discussion, which had lasted approximately 90 minutes, was brought to a close.

The meeting also addressed concerns regarding MESCOM, with members questioning Officer Ganaraj Bhat about service issues. Bhat conceded that a shortage of Section Officers, some handling multiple locations, was causing delays in complaint resolution.

MLA Yashpal Suvarna, who was present at the meeting, proposed dividing the 35 municipal wards into three zones, each with dedicated officers, to improve grievance handling.

Furthermore, members highlighted the deteriorating condition of roads due to the recent rains. The President assured that repairs using cold tar would commence immediately after the cessation of the rains.

The meeting was also attended by MLA Yashpal Suvarna, Deputy Council President Rajani Hebbar, and Standing Committee Chairman Sundar Kalmaradi.



