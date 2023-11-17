Urology Specialist Dr Laxman Prabhu (61) Passes Away

Mangaluru: 61-year-old Professor and head of the Department of Urology Dr Laxman Prabhu passed away on November 17.

Last week Dr Prabhu developed chest pain while on duty at KMC Hospital. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in the same hospital. But on November 17, Dr Prabhu breathed his last without responding to the treatment.

Dr Prabhu is survived by his wife, daughter and a son.

With a vast experience spanning 36 years, Dr Prabhu dedicated his expertise to Kasturba Medical College & Hospital Mangaluru. Dr Prabhu was recognized for his meticulous attention, precise diagnoses, and compassionate patient care.

He was a great orator, a skilled stamp collector and a member of the Philately Society in postal dept.

Dr Prabhu, holding degrees in MBBS, MS General Surgery, MCh Genitourinary Surgery, and DNB Urology, was elected as secretary (elect) of the Urological Society of India (USI) in 2022.

The Management, doctors and the staff of KMC Hospitals have condoled the demise of Dr Prabhu.