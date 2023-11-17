Accused Should get Maximum Punishment for Destroying my Family – Noor Mohammed

Udupi: “The Accused who has destroyed my whole family has no right to live on this earth. He is not a man, but an animal. What he did to my daughter, he should not do to any other girl. A fast court should be set up and the maximum punishment should be given to him immediately,” demanded Noor Mohammad of Nejar who lost his wife and three children.

Speaking to the media, Noor Mohammad said that the Udupi District Police have conducted a good investigation into the murder case. A quick operation was conducted and the accused was found and arrested. I am very satisfied with the work done by the police and I thank them.

“My daughter Aynaz has been working in Mangalore with Air India Express for the past year. She has gone to foreign countries many times. She was accompanied by senior staff. Thus, she travelled two or three times with Praveen Chougule, who was a senior crew member. Apart from that, she did not have any other contact with him,” said Noor Mohammad.

“Air India Express, where my daughter worked, did not contact me even after this tragedy,” said Noor Mohammed expressing his displeasure for not contacting him until now.

“How can Air India Express give a job to such a criminal-minded person? He is criminal-minded. How can they give him the job without checking his background,” questioned Noor Mohammad.

“Working as an air hostess in our community is rare. But despite opposition at home, I took courage and encouraged my daughter to take up the job as an air hostess”, he said.

When Aynaz was with me in Saudi, she told me that she wanted to become an Air Hostess and requested me to give her a chance. Taking it as a challenge, she got the job while she was studying second B.Com in Udupi MGM. She joined as an Air Hostess and has worked successfully for the past one year.

“I had discussed with my wife about the marriage of my eldest son Asad and eldest daughter Afnan in February 2024. I told her to find a boy and a girl for them to get married and she had made all the arrangements for Afnan and Asad’s marriage”, said Noor.

“I told my wife that I would send Rs 50,000 to paint the house on the occasion of the wedding. I discussed all this with my wife on Saturday night. Unfortunately, this tragedy happened on Sunday morning. When I called home on Sunday morning, no one received my call since they all might have been murdered. When I came home after my work, I had 28 miscalls from my native. When I called and asked, I heard this shocking news”, he said.

The police should properly investigate the background of the accused Praveen. What he has done to other girls should also be investigated. He is not human, he may have been involved in other murders too

Expressing anger against MP Shobha Karandlaje Noor Mohammed said that Our local MP who is going everywhere has not even spoken a word of consolation to us. She has not even made a statement regarding this murder.