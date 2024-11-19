Ursuline Franciscan Educators of Mysore Province Embrace AI for Transformative Teaching

Mysuru: The Ursuline Franciscan Educational Society (UFES), Mysore Province, hosted a cutting-edge workshop on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to empower educators with the skills and knowledge to revolutionize classroom learning. The event, held for principals, technical staff, institutional heads, and teachersfrom UFES-managed institutions, marked a significant step toward integrating AI into education to enhance teaching practices and student outcomes.

The workshop was held under the coordination of Sr Bindu Elizabeth, UFES Deputy Secretary, and witnessed the active participation of Rev. Sr Lilly Fernandes UFS, Provincial Superior of Mysore Province, along with the provincial councillors Sr Irene Leena Pais, Sr Sandra Pinto and Sr Annie MA.

Rev. Sr Lilly Fernandes, Provincial Superior of Mysore Province, addressed the gathering with a thought-provoking perspective on AI, stating: “I was always skeptical about what might happen to our natural intelligence with the rise of artificial intelligence. However, after attending this workshop, I am enlightened to see that AI’s generative power relies on our intelligence and creativity. Human intelligence is not only important but inevitable to become smart and responsible users of AI.”

Sr Lilly further emphasized the transformative potential of AI in education, saying: “In today’s dynamic world, AI serves as a bridge to inclusive and personalized education, ensuring that every student can reach their fullest potential. Beyond education, it holds immense value for professional growth, formation, evangelization, and social service.”

The sessions were facilitated by two AI experts: Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, Director of Canara Communication Centre,Mangaluru, a Google-Certified AI Coach, and media professional and Mr Leo Victor Zalki, Director of OxidaneEnviro LLP, Mangaluru, an Oracle and Google-Certified AI professional.

With around 60 participants, the workshop focused on providing hands-on experience in integrating AI into classroom practices. Topics ranged from adaptive learning and ethical AI usage to developing data-driven teaching strategies for personalized student engagement.

Fr A.I. Fernandes emphasized the necessity of embracing new technologies, saying, “Educators play a vital role in shaping the future. AI tools enable us to create a dynamic and student-centric learning environment.”

Mr Zalki encouraged participants to view AI as a collaborator, remarking, “AI enhances teachers’ creativity and efficiency, helping them unlock new possibilities in education.”

The participants enthusiastically explored AI tools designed specifically for teaching. They shared unique experiences and feedback, with ten lucky attendees receiving premium AI tools as giveaways, while others were provided with an AI Toolkit for Education and prompt tools.

The workshop was a resounding success, equipping educators with practical insights and tools to integrate AI into their teaching practices effectively. This initiative by UFES Mysore Province underscores its dedication to preparing its institutions for a future where technology and values coexist to deliver exceptional education.



