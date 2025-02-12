US Air Force band to perform at Aero India show in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The United States Air Force Band of the Pacific’s ensemble, Final Approach, is in Bengaluru to perform at Aero India 2025, the premier aerospace and defence show, and celebrate U.S.-India ties through the universal language of music, according to the official statement by the U.S. Consulate.

The 10-member ensemble will also engage talented Indian musicians at workshops to share their musical expertise.

The United States Air Force Band of the Pacific will perform at Aero India on February 13-14. The troupe delivered a rock concert at the Christ University auditorium on Campus Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brian Ellerman said: “Performing in Bengaluru is an incredible experience. The energy and enthusiasm of the audience are overwhelming. We look forward to engaging with young audiences in Bengaluru through workshops and performing at Aero India during the public days to highlight the achievements of the arts in America. We are honoured to be part of this celebration of U.S.-India partnership.”

The Final Approach presents magnificent performances of pop and rock genres and is comprised of: TSgt David Dormeus (keys), SSgt Christopher Thompson (audio engineer), SrA Brian Ellerman (drums), SSgt Michael Horrigan (bass), MSgt Lencys Esteban Nunez (saxophone), SrA Jessie Dunnavant (vocals), TSgt Benjamin Huseby (vocals/guitar), SSgt Ryu Yamakawa (guitar), SrA Kai Hammond (saxophone), and SrA Henry Gergen (trumpet).

The United States is one of the largest international exhibitors at Aero India 2025, featuring leading American aerospace and defence firms showcasing next-generation aircraft, advanced avionics, unmanned systems, space technologies, and innovative defence capabilities. Throughout the event, U.S. government and industry participants will highlight and promote technology sharing, joint ventures, and industrial partnerships that support the U.S.-India Major Defence Partnership.

At the opening, Chargé d’Affaires Andrews said: “President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have talked about the need to deepen defence trade between our nations. I am happy to report that, from small start-ups to the robust defence public sector undertakings to the expanding private defence sector, bilateral defence trade is deepening.”

He added, “The U.S. defence industry has demonstrated its commitment to partnering with India to provide high-quality, technologically advanced defence equipment and systems that are considered the most operationally reliable in the world.”



