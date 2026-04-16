US backs Lebanon peace push, not truce

Washington: The United States has clarified that a possible ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is not part of its negotiations with Iran, even as Washington steps up diplomatic efforts to ease tensions along Israel’s northern border.

A senior administration official said the US had “not asked for” a truce in Lebanon and that it was “not part of the peace negotiations with Iran”. However, the official added that President Donald Trump “would welcome the end of hostilities in Lebanon as part of a peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon”.

The remarks come a day after rare direct talks between Israel and Lebanon were hosted at the State Department by Secretary of State Marco Rubio — the first such engagement between the two countries in years.

The discussions were described by US officials as a step towards reducing tensions and potentially opening a pathway to a broader agreement.

“The United States wants to see a durable peace but did not demand an immediate ceasefire,” another senior official said, outlining Washington’s calibrated approach to the conflict.

Instead, the focus remains on confidence-building measures between the two sides.

“The United States’ focus is on building trust between the two governments so that we can create space for a peace deal, and so that any future understandings can be durable,” the official said. “Both sides need to build political momentum.”

The clarification comes amid reports that Israel is considering a short-term ceasefire in Lebanon that could pause its conflict with Iran-backed Hezbollah.

According to officials cited in those reports, the proposed truce could last about a week, though discussions remain fluid and subject to political and military considerations. It is also unclear whether Hezbollah would agree to such a move.

US officials stressed that while Washington supports de-escalation, it is not linking different negotiation tracks.

“Negotiations between the US and Iran are not linked to ongoing peace talks between Israel and Lebanon,” the official said.

That separation reflects broader US concerns about managing multiple conflicts in the region without allowing one track to complicate another.

The Lebanon front has remained volatile since Israel launched a military campaign earlier this year following rocket attacks by Hezbollah. The conflict has displaced large numbers of civilians and raised fears of a wider regional escalation.

Washington’s current approach appears aimed at creating incremental progress rather than forcing an immediate settlement.

Officials emphasised that building trust and sustaining dialogue could eventually lead to a more stable outcome than a rushed ceasefire.

The renewed diplomatic push also comes as the US continues efforts to stabilise its fragile truce with Iran, with regional flashpoints like Lebanon seen as potential spoilers if not carefully managed.