US bill targets threats to Hindu temples

Washington: In the wake of the spate of attacks on places of worship of minorities, a bipartisan bill in the US Congress seeks to protect Hindu temples and other places of worship from harassment, as lawmakers cite rising threats to faith communities.

The Safeguarding Access to Congregations and Religious Establishments from Disruption (SACRED) Act would make it a federal crime to intimidate, obstruct or harass people within 100 feet of a place of worship.

The measure was introduced by Tom Suozzi and co-led by Max Miller.

“No one deserves to be harassed or intimidated, especially on their way to their place of worship,” Suozzi said.

“Every American deserves to practice their faith free from fear, intimidation, or harassment,” Miller said.

The bill comes amid concerns over attacks and intimidation near religious sites. Supporters say Hindu mandirs, synagogues, mosques and churches have faced similar patterns.

The Hindu American Foundation said there has been a “disturbing rise in the targeting and desecration of Hindu mandirs across America,” which has shaken the sense of safety among devotees.

Under the proposal, those who violate the law could face fines or up to one year in prison for a first offence. Repeat offences could lead to harsher penalties, including up to three years in prison.

The bill also allows victims to file civil cases. Authorities, including the US Attorney General, can seek injunctions and damages.

The measure has support from several advocacy groups. These include the Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee and the Islamic Society of North America.

The Anti-Defamation League said antisemitism is rising. It tracked 9,354 incidents in 2024, including 1,702 at Jewish institutions.

An American Jewish Committee report said 55 per cent of American Jews changed their behaviour due to fear of antisemitism.

Supporters say there is no specific federal law that protects people from harassment at the entrances of places of worship.

The bill says peaceful protest will remain protected under the First Amendment.

The United States has seen a rise in hate crimes in recent years. Religious minorities, including Hindus, Jews, Muslims and Sikhs, have reported growing concerns over safety.

Lawmakers say the bill aims to balance public safety with constitutional rights, as tensions linked to domestic and global issues continue to affect communities.