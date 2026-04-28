US charges White House dinner gunman with attempted Presidential assassination

Washington: US authorities charged the suspected gunman in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting with attempting to assassinate the President, as officials detailed a fast-moving investigation that they said prevented a “massive attack” from unfolding.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said “that horrible act was stopped because of the courage and professionalism of law enforcement,” adding that “the president and all the protectees and participants at the dinner were safe.”

The suspect, identified in court documents as Cole Tomas Allen, faces three federal counts: attempted assassination of the President, interstate transportation of a firearm to commit a felony, and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Blanche said the charges carry severe penalties, including up to life imprisonment. “Violence has no place in civic life. It cannot and will not be used to disrupt democratic institutions,” he said.

According to a federal affidavit, Allen travelled from California to Washington by train, checked into the Washington Hilton, and approached a security checkpoint on April 25 carrying a long gun. At about 8:40 p.m., he ran through a magnetometer, and “U.S. Secret Service personnel… heard a loud gunshot.”

A Secret Service officer was shot in the chest but survived due to a ballistic vest. The officer returned fire, and Allen “fell to the ground and suffered minor injuries but was not shot” before being arrested, the affidavit said.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said the case was “an attempted assassination of the President of the United States with the defendant, making clear what his intent was.” She added: “He says, I am targeting the administration officials… prioritising from the top down.”

Investigators said Allen carried multiple weapons, including a 12-gauge shotgun and a .38 calibre pistol. Officials also pointed to a manifesto sent before the attack, which outlined targets and intent.

Blanche said the incident was “not an accident… a result… of preparation,” noting that Allen had booked the hotel weeks in advance and travelled across state lines with firearms.

FBI Director Kash Patel described a nationwide response. “We were coordinating a national scale investigation that literally span from coast to coast,” he said, adding that agents were dispatched to California and Connecticut while evidence was rushed to FBI laboratories.

Patel praised law enforcement, saying they “stopped a massive attack from becoming even worse” and “safeguarded America.”

Authorities cautioned that the investigation remains ongoing. Blanche said, “some of it is true, some of it is not true… and at the right time, you’ll hear information from us.”

Officials also highlighted a broader concern about rising political violence. “The political violence and rhetoric has… got to stop,” Blanche said, describing a “current threat environment” that law enforcement must remain prepared to address.