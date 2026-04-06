US rescue of downed airman in Iran involved deception, high-risk operation

Washington: US forces carried out a high-risk rescue of a downed American airman inside Iran, using a deception campaign and a complex military operation to extract him from hostile territory, according to multiple media reports.

The mission followed the downing of a US F-15E fighter jet over Iran, leaving one crew member stranded for nearly two days as Iranian forces searched for him.

US intelligence officials launched a deception effort to buy time, spreading false information that the airman had already been located and was being moved out of the country, Politico reported, citing senior administration officials.

“The CIA spread word inside Iran that US forces had already found the airman and were exfiltrating him out of the country by ground,” the report said. The tactic aimed to divert Iranian search teams and allow US forces to identify the airman’s exact location.

“The feint bought time for the CIA to locate the downed airman and quietly relay his precise whereabouts to the White House and Pentagon,” Politico added.

On the ground, the airman survived by evading capture in rugged terrain. He hid alone in mountainous areas, climbing to higher ground and taking shelter in a crevice while avoiding Iranian patrols, according to CNN.

He had limited equipment, including a pistol, a communication device and a tracking beacon. For more than a day, he remained out of reach as US forces worked to locate him.

The US military launched a large-scale search-and-rescue operation involving special operations troops, surveillance aircraft and air support. Elite units, including Army Delta Force and Navy SEAL Team Six, were part of the mission, CNN reported.

The pilot of the aircraft was recovered earlier, but the second crew member remained missing, prompting an intensified effort.

According to The Washington Post, the rescue quickly became a priority for US military and intelligence agencies. “The US military and CIA coordinated on a high-stakes mission to rescue a crew member of a fighter jet that was shot down over Iran,” the newspaper reported.

Once the airman’s position was confirmed, US commandos moved in under cover of darkness. Warplanes provided support, striking nearby areas to deter Iranian forces from closing in, according to The New York Times.

“The commandos fired their weapons ferociously to keep any Iranians in the area from advancing toward them,” the report said, citing US officials.

The extraction faced complications. Aircraft used in the operation encountered mechanical issues on the ground, forcing commanders to adjust plans and call in additional support, according to The Washington Post and The New York Times.

Despite the setbacks, US forces completed the mission and evacuated the airman.

President Donald Trump praised the operation, calling it one of “the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History.”

“We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran … An AMAZING show of bravery and talent by all!” Trump said in a social media post.

He also said Iranian forces had been “looking hard, in big numbers, and getting close” to capturing the airman before the rescue.

The operation involved a broad mix of military and intelligence resources. According to The Wall Street Journal, it included special operations forces, dozens of aircraft and a last-minute CIA deception effort.

The stakes were high. Capturing the airman would have given Iran a significant advantage in the conflict, potentially providing leverage in negotiations or propaganda.

The episode also highlighted the role of survival training for US aircrews. Former military officials told Fox News that such situations reflect “the high-stakes training that prepares pilots for the worst,” including evasion and endurance in hostile environments.