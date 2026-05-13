US senator questions Pakistan’s credibility as ‘mediator’ in Iran conflict

Washington: US Senator Lindsey Graham publicly questioned Pakistan’s credibility as a “mediator” in the Iran conflict after raising allegations that Iranian aircraft may have been parked at Pakistani air bases.

The sharp exchange came during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hearing on President Donald Trump’s proposed $1.5 trillion defence budget, where lawmakers repeatedly pressed Pentagon officials over the widening Middle East conflict and the continuing closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Addressing Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Graham referred to reports that Pakistan was allowing Iranian aircraft to use its military facilities.

“Are you aware of reports that Pakistan are allowing their bases to be used to park Iranian aircraft?” Graham asked General Caine.

Caine responded cautiously, saying: “Sir, I’ve seen one report on that.”

When Graham pressed further on whether the reports were accurate, Caine declined to elaborate, citing classification concerns and ongoing diplomatic efforts.

“I wouldn’t want to comment on that based on the ongoing negotiations and Pakistan’s role,” the Joint Chiefs chairman said.

Graham then directly questioned whether such actions, if true, were compatible with Islamabad’s efforts to position itself as a mediator in the Iran crisis.

“Do you agree, if it is accurate, that is sort of inconsistent with being a peace mediator?” Graham asked.

Caine again avoided a direct answer.

Hegseth also declined to directly address the allegations but acknowledged the sensitivity of the ongoing negotiations. “Again, I wouldn’t want to get in the middle of these negotiations,” the defence secretary said.

Graham, however, intensified his criticism of Islamabad.

“I don’t trust Pakistan as far as I can throw them,” the senator said. “If they actually do have Iranian aircraft parked in Pakistan bases to protect Iranian military assets, that tells me we should be looking maybe for somebody else to mediate.”

“No wonder this damn thing is going nowhere,” Graham added.

The Republican senator also linked Pakistan to broader concerns about China’s role in the Iran conflict and Russia’s war effort.

“China buys a very large percentage of Iranian oil,” Hegseth acknowledged during the exchange after Graham argued Beijing was effectively helping sustain both Tehran and Moscow economically.

Graham further claimed that tariff pressure from the Trump administration had pushed India to reduce purchases of Russian oil. “I think it works,” Graham said while discussing proposed tariff measures targeting countries buying Russian energy exports.

Pakistan has in recent weeks projected itself as a potential intermediary between Iran and Western powers amid rising regional tensions following US military operations against Iranian missile, drone and naval assets.

The remarks at Tuesday’s hearing reflected growing concern within sections of the US Congress over Pakistan’s balancing act in the evolving Middle East crisis, particularly as Washington intensifies pressure on Iran and seeks broader international support to stabilise maritime trade routes in the Gulf.