US urges world to do more on Ebola

Washington: The United States on Tuesday urged countries around the world to step up efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, saying Washington has already mobilised extensive resources and that broader international action is needed to prevent further spread of the virus.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed US-European coordination on the outbreak during a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to the State Department.

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss US and European coordination and response efforts to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda,” State Department Spokesperson Thomas Pigott said.

“The Department’s highest priority and focus remains protecting the health of the American people and preventing this Ebola outbreak from reaching our shores,” Pigott said.

The call came as the Trump administration highlighted what it described as an aggressive response to the outbreak and appealed for greater international participation.

“President Trump has taken unprecedented steps to address the Ebola outbreak. We responded within 24 hours of the first confirmed case, mobilizing a wide range of medical, humanitarian, operational and consular resources to rapidly respond,” a State Department official said.

“The United States continues to be the largest financial contributor to the Ebola response,” the official added.

The administration said it is also using travel-related measures to protect public health and national security.

“Furthermore, the Trump Administration is protecting our nation and our citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public health through travel restrictions on and screening of individuals who have recently travelled to countries affected by the Ebola virus outbreak,” the official said.

At the same time, Washington called on other nations to increase their contributions and adopt similar preventive measures.

“The United States has stepped up. Now the world must do more to step up as well. Other countries must do their part to ensure this outbreak does not spread further. Action is required now,” the official said.

“That includes financial contributions and implementing commonsense restrictions on travel from the affected area,” the official added.

The State Department said the United States is engaging governments across the world to coordinate a common approach to the outbreak.

“We are engaging diplomatically with countries around the world to coordinate our approach to protect our citizens, including the millions of visitors, fans, athletes and tourists expected during the FIFA World Cup,” the official said.

Ebola is a severe viral disease that can spread through direct contact with infected bodily fluids and has caused multiple outbreaks in Africa over the past several decades. Public health authorities typically rely on surveillance, contact tracing, treatment centres and vaccination campaigns to contain outbreaks.