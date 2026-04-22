US woman sexually assaulted at K’taka homestay; Minister says attempts to cover up case foiled

Madikeri (Karnataka): A shocking incident of sexual assault on an American woman tourist has come to light in the Madikeri district of Karnataka.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Wednesday that there were attempts to hush up the case, but those attempts were foiled by the police.

The alleged sexual assault reportedly took place at a private homestay in Kutta village, Ponnampet taluk, and came to light after a delay.

According to police sources, the woman had checked into the homestay named ‘Devi Villa’ on April 19, when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man identified as Vrujesh Kumar, a native of Jharkhand.

Following a complaint, a case was registered at the Kutta Police Station. The accused, Vrujesh Kumar, has been arrested by the police.

In connection with the same incident, the homestay owner, Vishal, has also been taken into custody on charges linked to the case, officials confirmed.

Police have stated that a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Responding to the development, Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated, “As soon as the matter came to light, the police arrested the accused. Further action will be taken as per the law.”

He added, “It appears that after the incident, there were attempts to cover it up. But once the police received information, they acted promptly and gathered details.”

“Action must be taken accordingly. Whoever is running such establishments as homestays must have proper licensing. We have already laid down SOPs on what needs to be followed to operate a homestay. If such incidents occur in violation of those norms, legal action must be taken,” he said.

“Such incidents do not send a good message about the state or society. Especially when outsiders or foreigners are involved, it reflects on our society and our country. That is why strict action is necessary, and we are taking it,” he added.

It can be recalled that in early March 2023, a group of tourists, including an Israeli woman, an Indian homestay operator, and three male tourists, were stargazing near the Tungabhadra canal in the Hampi region (Vijayanagara district, Karnataka).

During the night, they were allegedly attacked by a group of men.

The assailants reportedly assaulted the male tourists and pushed them into the canal. Two women, including the Israeli tourist, were allegedly gang-raped during the attack.

The accused were caught and charged under sections related to gang-rape, attempt to murder, robbery, and criminal conspiracy under the IPC.

A court in Karnataka has handed down the death penalty to three men convicted in the horrific case.