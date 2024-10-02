UT Khader Stresses Need for Truthful Journalism at ICPA Convention

Mangalore: The 29th National Convention of Christian Journalists, organized by the Indian Catholic Press Association (ICPA), concluded today with a powerful call to action from UT Khader, Honorable Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Khader emphasized the crucial role of truthful journalism in shaping society, saying,”Journalism can build the society or errors of journalism can destroy the social fabric”.

The two-day convention, held at CODP Mangalore, brought together media professionals, journalists, and thought leaders to discuss the theme of Gandhian Journalism: Upholding Truth, Justice, and Nonviolence.

The event coincided with Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday, October 2, and began with a floral tribute to the iconic leader.

Justice Nagamohandas delivered the keynote address, highlighting the prevailing “Famine of peace” worldwide and the need for India to adopt the Gandhian path of nonviolence. He urged journalists to educate the masses on democratic values enshrined in the Constitution, rather than succumbing to commercial pressures.

Other notable speakers included KDA Chairman Dr. Purushottam Bilimale and social activist Dr. H.S. Anupama, who shared their insights on the theme. A question-answer session followed, allowing attendees to engage in meaningful discussions.

The convention also featured an award ceremony, where UT Khader honored outstanding journalists, including Fr. Antony Pancras, editor of The New Leader, renowned writer Vinayak Nirmal, and filmmaker Dr. Shaison P. Ouseph. Program sponsor Ronald Silvan D’Souza, entrepreneur and founder of Leksa Lighting Technology Private Limited, shared his

success story and was felicitated for his support.

ICPA President Ignatius Gonsalves, Secretary Suresh Mathew, and journalists from across the country attended the event, which was organized by the renowned Mangalore weekly, Raknno.