Unveiling the Mahisha Cult: Separating Myth from Reality

Contrary to popular belief, the Mahisha cult is alive and thriving on India’s west coast, particularly in South Canara. Prof. T. Murugeshi, Associate Professor (Retd) of Ancient History and Archaeology, MSRS College, Shirva, sheds light on the cult’s significance.

The word “Mahisha” is often misinterpreted as “he buffalo,” but early Alupa inscriptions reveal its true meaning: “lord of the earth” or “emperor” (Mahige+Esha). Similarly, “Mahishi” means “queen.”

Mysore/Mysuru is the Land ruled by Mahisha’s, and Mahisha Mandala is the Kingdom ruled by Mahisha’s. Mahishasaka/Mahishaka ia a branch of Buddhism active in Banavasi mandala.

Dr. M.S. Krishna Murthy’s excavations at Talakadu uncovered the Bronze die with vajra symbol (1st/2nd century CE) and the soap-stone reel-like objects (hubs of prayer-wheels/dharma-chakras).

Talakadu was likely the headquarters of the Mahisha Mandala. Barakuru’s Mahisha temple in Udupi district features a unique sculpture, a bull head with a human body worshiped as a fertility god. This discovery confirms the cult’s historical authenticity.

In conclusion, the Mahisha cult honors rulers who bravely resisted Vedic infiltrations, deserving reverence for their heroic sacrifices. By separating myth from reality, we can appreciate the cult’s significance in India’s rich cultural heritage.