Uttara Kannada Konkani Catholic Association Celebrates Annual Day & Monti Fest in Bangalore

The Uttara Kannada Konkani Catholic Association (UKKCA), Bangalore, held its Annual Day and Monti Fest celebrations on September 15, 2024, at St. Patrick’s Church, Bangalore. The event began with a Holy Mass in Konkani, celebrated by the chief guest, Msgr. Richard Rodrigues Vicar General from the Diocese of Karwar. Following the Mass, members of the association offered flowers to Blessed Mary, marking the traditional Monti Fest devotion.

After the religious service, the community gathered for the UKKCA Annual Day celebrations, which included the Annual General Body Meeting (AGM). The special guest for the occasion was Mr. Nivedith Alva, son of senior Congress leader Margaret Alva from Kumta. Both Msgr. Richard Rodrigues and Mr. Nivedith Alva graced the occasion with their presence and addressed the gathering.

During the event, UKKCA took the opportunity to honor senior members of the association as well as students who had excelled in their academic pursuits. The celebration concluded with a fellowship meal in honor of the Monti Fest, a symbolic gesture of unity and festivity. The event witnessed the participation of many Catholic Christians originally from Uttara Kannada who have settled in Bangalore, making it a memorable day for the community.