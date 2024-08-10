Uttarakhand CM discusses rescue, relief work in Kedarnath with Garhwal MP Baluni

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Lok Sabha MP Anil Baluni on Saturday at Uttarakhand Sadan to discuss the extensive damage caused by heavy rains in the Kedarnath area of Rudraprayag District and the ongoing relief work.

The discussion centered around the severe impact of the heavy rainfall which has led to landslides and extensive damage to infrastructure, including roads.

Both Baluni and Dhami reviewed ongoing relief efforts and the steps needed to address the immediate concerns of affected communities.

Last week, heavy rain in the Garhwal region caused flooding, leaving many pilgrims and tourists stranded on the Sonprayag-Kedarnath road. This disaster claimed 17 lives and halted the Kedarnath Dham Yatra.

Following an assessment of relief and rescue efforts, as well as reconstruction work in the rain-affected Rudraprayag District, the Chief Minister instructed authorities to ensure that the Kedarnath Dham Yatra can be resumed by people as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister also conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas and reviewed the damage repair work being done by departments responsible for the Chardham Yatra route.

He directed officials to take prompt action to restore normalcy in the impacted regions, including repairing damaged roads, water supplies, and power lines.

Taking a jibe at the ruling party, Congress leader and former Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat criticised the rescue operations, describing them as “poor.”

Harak Singh Rawat said, “Government’s arrangements are poor. The way rescue operations have been going on for the last three to four days after the disaster, there is a huge lack of management.”

On Monday, the Indian Air Force airlifted 201 people to safety, including 17 National Disaster Response Force personnel from the Kedarnath Valley.