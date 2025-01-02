V One Aqua Center Celebrates Christmas and New Year’s Eve

Mangaluru: The V One Aqua Center, located at St. Aloysius College in Mangalore, celebrated Christmas and New Year’s Eve with great enthusiasm. The event was attended by Dr. Guruprasad Bhat, a renowned cancer specialist from KMC College, who was honored for his achievements.

Dr. Bhat shared his inspiring story of learning to swim three years ago and now participating in various competitions, achieving his goals within the set time. He expressed his gratitude to his coaches and emphasized the importance of allocating time for family, profession, and personal achievements.

The event also featured a speech by Ashoknagar Police Station’s Inspector, Smt. Bharati, who highlighted the significance of swimming as a lifesaving skill, especially for police personnel.

The program was attended by several dignitaries, including Rev. Fr. Melwin Joseph Pinto, Rector of St. Aloysius College, and Mr. Pradeep D’Souza, Deputy Director of Youth Empowerment and Sports. The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony, where 30 swimmers who won medals at the state and national levels were honored.

Various competitions were organized for children, and a cultural program was presented by kids and their parents. The event was hosted by Smt. Akshatha Shodhan, and the welcome address was delivered by Smt. Roopa G. Prabhu.