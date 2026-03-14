V-P Radhakrishnan says youth key to realising vision of Viksit Bharat@2047

Dharamshala: Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, on Saturday, addressed the 9th Convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh here, highlighting the role of students and youth in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

The Vice President said the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 for transforming India into a developed nation by the centenary of independence will require economic growth, social inclusion, technological advancement, environmental sustainability and ethical leadership.

He added that students and youth are among the most important stakeholders in realising this vision.

Radhakrishnan emphasised that the vision of Viksit Bharat must be based on inclusive development where none of our states or sections of society are left behind.

Referring to initiatives such as Startup India and Make in India, he said these have opened new avenues for young innovators.

The Vice President stressed the need for greater collaboration between higher education institutions of the Central and State Governments.

Such partnerships through joint research, shared faculty expertise, digital resources and academic exchanges can create a larger community of learning that benefits students and scholars alike and contribute to building a globally competitive higher education ecosystem for a Viksit Bharat, he said.

He appreciated the university for encouraging innovation among youth and for its “Community Lab” initiative, through which students and faculty engage with nearby communities, strengthening outreach and helping students understand the realities of rural India.

The Vice President said that the Central University of Himachal Pradesh is enthusiastically implementing the National Education Policy 2020 and has introduced subjects related to Indian Knowledge Traditions, thereby fostering a new culture of education with a fresh perspective.

He appreciated the university’s initiative to translate several works into Dogri and translate Hindi literature into Punjabi, noting that its emphasis on ‘Swadeshi Chintan’ and Indian research methods reflects renewed confidence in India’s intellectual traditions.

Appreciating the university’s initiatives towards creating a drug-free campus, he said that drugs adversely affect youth, society and the nation, and urged everyone to create greater awareness against drug abuse.

He also called upon the youth to commit themselves to using their knowledge for the welfare of society, to live for the betterment of the nation, to always say “No to Drugs”, and above all to keep the nation first, ‘Rashtra Pratham’.

He noted that at today’s convocation, more than 700 meritorious students were awarded degrees and medals, with a majority being women.

The Vice President said that out of 32 gold medallists, 23 were young women, reflecting the growing empowerment and contribution of women to the progress of the nation.