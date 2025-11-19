V. Sunil Kumar Condemns Bilimaleya’s Remarks on Yakshagana, Demands Removal

Karkala: Former Minister for Kannada and Culture, V. Sunil Kumar, has issued a sharp rebuke against Kannada Development Authority President Purushottam Bilimaleya, denouncing his recent statement alleging the presence of homosexuality in the traditional art form of Yakshagana as an unwarranted insult to Karnataka’s cultural heritage. In a strongly worded statement released earlier today, Kumar asserted that Bilimaleya’s remarks cast a derogatory shadow upon a revered art form and called for his immediate dismissal from his position within the Kannada Development Authority.

“Yakshagana is a divine art form deeply ingrained in the cultural fabric of this region,” stated Kumar. “Thousands of dedicated artistes hailing from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada passionately devote themselves to this art, participating in both professional and amateur troupes. Mr. Bilimaleya’s careless and unfounded remarks attempt to portray this entire art form in a deeply offensive and disrespectful manner.”

Kumar further emphasized that this incident is not an isolated occurrence, citing a prior instance where Bilimaleya ignited controversy by publicly questioning the caste affiliation of martyred soldiers. “Mr. Bilimaleya has a pattern of making provocative statements,” Kumar continued. “By now directing his irresponsible pronouncements towards Yakshagana artistes, he has repeated his past mistakes and demonstrated a clear disregard for the sensibilities of the art community. This behavior cannot be tolerated under any circumstances and has brought considerable embarrassment to all those involved in preserving and promoting this vital aspect of our culture.”

Kumar argued that Bilimaleya’s position as President of the Kannada Development Authority demands a higher standard of conduct and a commitment to upholding the dignity of the office. “As the President of the Kannada Development Authority, Mr. Bilimaleya is entrusted with a significant responsibility to safeguard and promote the Kannada language and culture. He should have demonstrated collective responsibility and respected the dignity of his position. Instead, he has once again displayed his habitual recklessness and propensity for making inflammatory statements. In light of this repeated irresponsible behavior, the government must take swift action and immediately dismiss him from the Authority.” The former minister’s demand underscores the growing outrage within the artistic community and the call for accountability from public officials regarding statements that could be construed as damaging to cultural traditions.