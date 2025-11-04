Vatican Deputy Ambassador to India and Nepal Visits Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple

Mangaluru: In a gesture of interfaith dialogue and cultural exchange, Father Andrea Fanria, the Deputy Ambassador of the Vatican to India and Nepal, recently visited the esteemed Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple in Mangaluru. The visit provided the Vatican representative with an opportunity to gain insight into the temple’s historical context and profound religious significance.

During his visit, Father Fanria expressed profound appreciation and delight upon learning about the temple’s rich heritage and its significance within the local community. His delegation included Fr. Joseph, the head of the Beltangady Diocese, alongside Biju M. Joseph and Manoj, both of Mangaluru.

The temple administration extended a formal felicitation to Father Fanria, underscoring the spirit of respect and cordiality that characterized the visit. He was warmly welcomed by Jairaj H. Somasundaram, the president of the Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple, along with treasurer Padmaraj R. Poojary, former corporator Praveenchandra Alva, and Dinesh Anchan, all prominent figures within the temple’s management.

The visit by Father Fanria is seen as a significant event, conveying a powerful message of religious harmony and mutual understanding between diverse cultures and faiths. It highlights the importance of fostering open communication and respect among different religious traditions, contributing to a more inclusive and interconnected society.



