Vendors Meet as part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2023

Mangaluru: Shri Satish Satyanarayana, GM (Materials) welcomed the gathering and spoke about the importance of Vendors Meet.

Shri Sanjay Varma, Managing Director chaired the event and in his presidential address, acknowledged and appreciated the contribution of our business partners (vendors) during critical situations. He emphasized the role of the Independent External Monitor (IEM) Team that play its role in reassuring that the high value tenders are authentic. We should build Trust & Reliability with Integrity & Honesty, he said.

Shri Prasanth Sankar Poduval, GGM – Materials spoke on the occasion and said that our success and our business partners’ success are interwoven to achieve the success of our nation in ensuring the wellbeing of our countrymen. We need to transform today’s gathering into long-lasting business relationships and attain sustainability.

Shri Ganesh S Bhat, CVO spoke on the occasion and said that we need to bring systemic improvements and minimise the errors in our day to day operation. He encouraged to bring any suggestions for systemic improvements as well as to report serious issues to the notice of concerned officials in the Vigilance department / CVC through PIDPI.

Shri Vivek C Tongaonkar, Director Finance spoke on the occasion and said that the vendors play a crucial role in Refinery operation through timely and quality supply.

A Detailed presentation was made by Shri Sontakke Anom Bhaskar, Manager (Materials) on the Initiatives on Procurement in MRPL and the scope and opportunities available for vendors to participate in the tenders of MRPL.

Shri Devaraj, Deputy Director –MSME, Mangalore gave a presentation on MSME activities and various schemes available for MSME Vendors.

Shri Gowtham, GeM Trainer, Bangalore gave a presentation explaining in detail on the GeM Registration process and various bidding methodology, features and functionalities available in GeM.

Shri Khaled Zia, Sr Manager – RXIL, gave a presentation on TReDS (Trade Receivables & Discounting System) to facilitate financing of Trade Receivables of MSMEs from multiple financiers through online bidding process.

Shri Vishnu Kumar Sah, Chief Manager (Materials) handled various queries raised by vendors. Some of the Vendors namely, UoP LLC, L& T, Emerson, Plant-Tech, CR 3 (India) P Ltd, and Anugraha Engineering were recognized for their efforts in supporting MRPL to successfully carry out activities during the Refinery Turnaround in August – September 2023.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Shri Sanjay Meswani. CGM (Materials). The program was compered by Shri Nagaraj Bhat, Chief Manager (Materials).