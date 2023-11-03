K’taka govt to formulate policy on organ donation on lines of Tamil Nadu



Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is in the process of formulating a policy on the model of Tamil Nadu state on organ donation to encourage the people for the noble cause, State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said here on Friday.

According to the Minister, “The state government has decided to recognize and honour the families and persons who facilitate organ donation without expecting any rewards and purely on humanitarian basis.”

The government is considering conducting the final rites of the donors with full state honours after identifying them on the lines of Tamil Nadu.

It will also present certificates to individuals or families of the donors, he stated.

“After taking these steps, the government will soon formulate a policy to highlight the importance of organ donation and to encourage people to come forward,” Minister Rao stated.