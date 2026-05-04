Verdict clear, decisive mandate: Punjab BJP leader Sodhi on states’ poll victory

Chandigarh: Senior Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Monday extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for leading the party to a historic and record-breaking victory in the Assembly elections held across key states.

Describing the poll verdict as a clear and decisive mandate, Sodhi said the results reaffirmed the people’s unwavering faith in strong leadership, good governance, and a development-driven vision.

“This historic mandate is a resounding endorsement of the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the unmatched organisational strength and strategic clarity of Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said in a statement.

“The scale of this victory, spanning key states, including West Bengal and Assam, reflects the aspirations of a confident India that seeks stability, growth, and decisive governance,” Sodhi added.

“The BJP’s unprecedented performance in West Bengal, crossing the 200-seat mark, is not just an electoral victory but a transformational shift in the political landscape, driven by people’s trust in Prime Minister Modiji’s leadership,” he said.

“Under the guidance of the Prime Minister and the meticulous strategy of Amit Shah, the party has built a deep grassroots connection across regions, communities, and generations,” he said, adding, “For Punjab, this mandate sends a strong message that politics of performance, transparency, and development will always prevail.”

State BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar credited the party’s massive victory in West Bengal for the first time, and its return to power in Assam and Puducherry, to the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Modi, along with the guidance of party President Nitin Nabin and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said that Punjab will witness a similar poll result in 2027.

Speaking to the media here while celebrating the poll victories in various states, Jakhar praised the dedication of party workers in West Bengal and paid tribute to their perseverance.

He said the BJP stood firm against the alleged oppression of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and helped form a government committed to the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”.