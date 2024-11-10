Veteran south Indian actor Delhi Ganesh passes away

Chennai: Veteran south Indian actor Delhi Ganesh, known for his memorable roles in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada cinema, is no more.

He breathed his last on Saturday night in Chennai due to age-related complications. He was 80.

Delhi Ganesh’s career, spanning over four decades, saw him in around 400 films. He gained widespread recognition for his comedic timing, emotional depth, and versatility in both lead and supporting roles.

His portrayal of relatable, middle-class characters endeared him to audiences across generations, and his passing leaves a void in the industry that many feel cannot be filled.

Before entering the film industry, Delhi Ganesh served in the Indian Air Force from 1964 to 1974.

His acting career began with his debut in the 1976 film Pattina Pravesam, directed by the iconic filmmaker K. Balachander.

Some of his most notable works include Engamma Maharani (1981), Nayakan (1987), Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989), Michael Madana Kamarajan (1990), Aahaa..! (1997), and Thenali (2000).

He also acted in popular Telugu films such as Jaitra Yatra and Punnami Naagu, as well as Malayalam classics like Devasuram and Dhruvam, often portraying impactful character roles.

Aside from films, Delhi Ganesh made a significant impact on Tamil television, gaining popularity for his role in the 1996 serial Ragasiyam.

His last film appearance was in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

Delhi Ganesh received several accolades for his contributions to cinema, including the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for his performance in Pasi (1976) and the prestigious Kalaimamani Award.

Over the years, he shared the screen with South Indian cinema legends such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Suriya, and Vijayakanth.

Following his death, social media has been flooded with tributes celebrating his humble nature and grounded personality despite his success.

His legacy will live on through the roles that have touched audiences and continue to be cherished. Delhi Ganesh also introduced his son Mahadevan, also known as Maha, into the Tamil film industry.