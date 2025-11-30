Vice Admiral Sanjay Sadhu takes charge as controller of warship production

New Delhi: Vice Admiral Sanjay Sadhu has assumed charge as the Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition (CWP&A), an official said on Sunday.

He has served on board the Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat in different capacities, and on board the frontline frigates INS Brahmaputra and INS Dunagiri, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

Commissioned in the Indian Navy in 1987, Vice Admiral Sandhu, AVSM, NM, a Post-Graduate in Mechanical Engineering and MPhil in Defence and Strategic Studies, assumed charge on Friday, said an official of the Ministry of Defence.

During a career spanning more than 38 years, the Flag Officer has held several key Operational, Staff, and Yard appointments.

Before his elevation to Flag Rank, he held many important assignments, including Additional General Manager (Production) at Naval Dockyard (Mumbai), Commodore Superintendent of Naval Ship Repair Yard (Karwar), and Principal Director Marine Engineering at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi, said the statement.

He was also involved in the modernisation and acquisition of the Aircraft Carrier Vikramaditya from Russia, in various capacities in the Project, including Senior Naval Engineer Overseer at Warship Overseeing Team (Severodvinsk), Russia, Director Aircraft Carrier Projects, and Principal Director Aircraft Carrier Projects at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi.

On elevation to Flag Rank, he served as Additional Director General Warship Design Bureau (Submarine Design Group), Chief Staff Officer (Technical), Eastern Naval Command, Admiral Superintendent Dockyard (Visakhapatnam), and Chief Staff Officer (Technical), Western Naval Command.

The Flag Officer has the rare distinction of heading two major Dockyards on both the West and East Coasts and being the Chief Staff Officer (Technical) of both the Western and Eastern Naval Command, said the statement.

He is an alumnus of the Naval War College, Goa. For his distinguished service of a high order, the Flag Officer has been awarded the prestigious Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and the Nausena Medal by the President of India. Before assuming charge as CWP&A, the Flag Officer served as the Programme Director, Advanced Technology Vessel Programme in New Delhi.

He has taken charge from Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, AVSM, NM, who superannuated on Sunday after 38 years of distinguished service to the nation. During the tenure of Vice Admiral Swaminathan, eight ships were commissioned into the Indian Navy.