Vice-Prez Radhakrishnan to share nation-building tips with young engineers tomorrow

New Delhi: Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan is expected to share his views on engaging young engineering graduates in nation-building and achieving ‘Viksit India 2047’ in his address to students at the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, on Sunday, said an official.

Radhakrishnan will be the Chief Guest at the 20th Convocation of the NIT during his visit to Haryana’s Kurukshetra district, said the official in a statement.

During his visit, the Vice-President will also attend, as the Chief Guest, the Akhil Bhartiya Devsthanam Sammelan, being held on the sidelines of the International Gita Mahotsav.

On November 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Kurukshetra and participated in the International Gita Mahotsav and the ‘Maha Aarti’.

The Mahotsav commenced on Monday with great fervour in Kurukshetra, where the sacred Bhagavad Gita was ceremoniously worshipped.

With the grand worship (mahapoojan) of the Gita and the chanting of its verses, the Mahotsav was formally inaugurated in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The entire atmosphere around Brahma Sarovar was filled with the divine vibrations of Gita recitations.

At the Purushottampura Bagh, near Brahma Sarovar, guests were welcomed amidst Vedic chants. Folk artists from various states of the country, dressed in their regional attire, greeted all guests and visitors, celebrating their arrival on the sacred land of Kurukshetra.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini received the Defence Minister for the function. After offering the final oblation in the Gita Yajna, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh worshipped the holy Gita.

Extending greetings to the people of the country and the state, he said, “In the holy city of Kurukshetra, there is a divine confluence of spirituality, culture, knowledge, and art.”

Due to the efforts of the Central and state governments, Gita Jayanti received the status of the International Gita Mahotsav.

He added it was on the banks of the Saraswati River that the Vedas, Upanishads, and Puranas were composed.