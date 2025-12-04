Video showing Aryan Khan’s objectionable gesture at Bengaluru pub goes viral

Bengaluru: The purported video of actor and director Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, allegedly showing his middle finger at a Bengaluru pub went viral on social media on Thursday.

The video shows Aryan Khan entering a Bengaluru pub along with Kannada actor Zaid Khan, son of Minister for Housing and Waqf Zameer Ahmad Khan, and Congress leader Mohammad Nalpad, son of senior Congress MLA N.A. Haris.

After entering, Aryan Khan is seen waving cheerfully at the crowd for some time. In between, he is seen showing his middle finger to the onlookers.

The video has gone viral on social media, and the behaviour of the son of a Bollywood superstar has triggered widespread discussion.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on November 28 at a popular pub located within the Ashoknagar police station limits in Bengaluru.

Despite the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate having a dedicated unit to monitor objectionable viral videos, the incident appears to have been ignored.

In cases involving ordinary citizens, police usually track down the source of such videos or identify the individuals seen in them, ensure the content is removed, and take appropriate action depending on the severity of the incident.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident. The police are yet to issue an official statement.

Aryan Khan was in Bengaluru for an event to promote his brand. He met fans and actors Zaid Khan and Dhanya Ramkumar.

Another video of Aryan Khan had also gone viral. It shows him getting out of the car with heavy security, noticing them and giving a

Yet another video of Aryan Khan showed him stepping out on a balcony at the venue. He greeted the fans who were present there and cheering him with a wave.

Aryan Khan is known as an Indian entrepreneur and filmmaker. He is the elder son of actor Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan.

On October 3, 2021, he was arrested along with six others by the Narcotics Control Bureau during a raid on an alleged rave party on a cruise ship.

After spending 25 days at the Mumbai Central Prison and being denied bail four times, he was granted bail on October 28, 2021.