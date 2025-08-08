Vigilance raids three places linked to Bihar DSP in Rs 1.52 crore disproportionate assets case

Patna: Separate teams of the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) of Bihar conducted simultaneous raids on Friday at three locations linked to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sanjeev Kumar in Patna, Jehanabad, and Khagaria in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The raids began at 7 a.m. after the SVU registered an FIR against the senior police officer and obtained a warrant from the Special Vigilance Court in Patna on Thursday.

Sanjeev Kumar, currently posted as DSP in Jehanabad, is accused of possessing assets worth Rs 1.52 crore beyond his known sources of income.

According to sources, he allegedly had links with illegal sand mining traders and is suspected of earning money through unlawful means.

A native of Khagaria district, Sanjeev Kumar has served in various posts across Bihar during his police career.

Multiple SVU teams, each led by DSP-rank officers, are carrying out the searches.

Kumar’s bank accounts have been frozen, and details of seized items are expected to be disclosed after the raids conclude later in the day.

Earlier, multiple teams from the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) conducted extensive raids at half a dozen locations associated with Rajnikant Praveen, the District Education Officer (DEO) of West Champaran, in January this year.

A significant raid was conducted at Praveen’s residence in the Vasant Vihar locality, under the jurisdiction of the Mufassil police station.

Sources indicate that Rs 1.87 crore cash was recovered from Praveen’s house. A note-counting machine was brought in to tally the recovered currency notes. Praveen was questioned by the vigilance team at his residence for several hours. He was serving as the District Education Officer in West Champaran for approximately three years.

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

The SVU has been actively monitoring government officials, employees, and political leaders.

As per state guidelines, all leaders, bureaucrats, and employees — including the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and DGP — must annually declare their income and its legal sources to the government.