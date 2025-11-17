Vijay Varma on working with Fatima Sana Shaikh in Gustaakh Ishq: ‘She’s like a breeze to work with’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vijay Varma, who is all geared up for his upcoming movie ‘Gustaakh Ishq’, opened up on his experience with working with actress Fatima Sana Shaikh in the movie.

Talking to IANS, the actor called Fatima a breeze to work with. He said, “I really like to work with her. To be very honest, she is a very real person, a very capable actor.” He added, “At the same time, she is extremely fun-loving and a chill person. And extremely sincere — she has to get it right, and she has to do her best. She has to give more than 100% in every shot.”

The Pink actor further added, “So these are qualities that we both share, and a sense of humour which is a bit twisted—we both have the same. I really enjoyed working with her.” He further said, “If we talk about our chemistry, what is happening on the screen (in Gustaakh Ishq) is so unsaid. It’s an old-world, old-school, old romance, where expression is less and feeling is more. So that kind of layer, that kind of holding back, I particularly enjoyed in my performance.

She also explored that.” Varma further said, Fatima is a breeze to work with. She is one of the most fun-loving people I have met.” Talking about Gustaakh Ishq, the movie is based in the retro era of Delhi and exudes the charm and romance of Old Delhi. The movie sees Vijay stepping into the romantic genre as a lead for the very first time. The actor has been the talk of the town ever since the movie’s first poster was unveiled a month ago.

Known for his intense, layered, and often unpredictable characters, Vijay’s transformation into a soft-spoken lover in Gustaakh Ishq has taken everyone by surprise. In the trailer of Gustaakh Ishq that was unveiled recently, Varma’s quiet glances and restrained expressions won a lot of hearts and also stirred headlines for his screen presence.

The movie, along with Vijay, also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Gustaakh Ishq will be produced under Manish Malhotra’s new production banner known as Stage5 Production. Set in the bylanes of Purani Dilli (Old Delhi) and the fading kothis (vintage houses) of Punjab, “Gustaakh Ishq” is a love story of passion and unspoken desire, drawing from a world where architecture holds memory and music carries longing.

The film is directed by Vibhu Puri with music by Vishal Bhardwaj, lyrics by Gulzar, sound by Resul Pookutty and cinematography by Manush Nandan. Gustaakh Ishq is all set to release on the 28th of November.