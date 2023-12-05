Vijayapura warehouse accident: 7 workers from Bihar dead, Rs 7 lakh compensation each for kin announced



Vijayapura: The death toll in the tragic incident of the bagging machine collapse at Rajguru jowar processing unit in Karnataka’s Vijayapura rose to seven on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, authorities had recovered another three bodies. Subsequently, an operation was launched to rescue the remaining four workers who were trapped beneath the machine.

Unfortunately, despite efforts, it was only their bodies that could be recovered.

Large and Medium Industries Minister and district in-charge Minister M.B. Patil said on Tuesday that a compensation of Rs 7 lakh will be given to each of the families of the seven workers who tragically lost their lives in the accident.

Noting that all seven deceased workers were from Bihar, he stated that those injured in the incident would receive Rs 50,000 each.

The workers were trapped under the collapsed pillars of an overloaded tanker at the jowar processing unit.

Upon learning about the incident, Patil, who was in Belagavi to attend the Assembly session, rushed to the spot and supervised the rescue operations till midnight. Subsequently, he visited the incident site Tuesday morning to oversee the operations before going to the district hospital to inquire about the status of the injured.

He also assured that the district administration will facilitate sending the bodies to their respective places and that the bodies will be airlifted either from Belagavi Airport or Kalaburagi Airport.

Out of the Rs 7 lakh compensation for each family of the deceased workers, Rs 5 lakh will be provided by the owner of the unit, and Rs 2 lakh each will be given by the state government, Patil said.

He further stated that an FIR has been lodged about the incident and an inquiry will be conducted following the due procedure.

As the Minister for Large and Medium Industries, he said that he would direct the officials concerned to issue a circular to all industries in the state to ensure compliance with safety measures. The incident occurred on Monday evening.

More than 12 workers were caught under the larg machine when it collapsed suddenly. Rescue operations were launched on Monday evening by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire Force and Emergency Services authorities, using four cranes and JCBs. A 30-member team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also dispatched from Pune to assist in the rescue operations.



