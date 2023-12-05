Catholic Entrepreneurs Should be Practical – Advocate Anil D’Souza During Rachana ‘Members Connect’

Mangaluru: The Rachana Catholic Chamber of Commerce and Industry orchestrated a resounding success with its Members Connect event held recently at the Ladies Club, Lighthouse Road, Mangalore.

The purpose of this event was not just to bring members together but to weave a tapestry of collaboration, recognising the transformative power businesses wield in shaping societal progress.

The evening commenced with a prayer led by Dr Jessica Monteiro and her team.

President John B Monteiro extended a gracious welcome to the distinguished members and guests offering an insightful glimpse into the ethos of the Rachana Catholic Chamber of Commerce & Industries.

He underscored the significance of cultivating a robust entrepreneurial community and accentuated how businesses could play a pivotal role in societal development. The unique approach of Member Connect, prioritising collaboration over competition, was emphasised.

The Chief Guest for the evening, Mr Anil Albert D’Souza, Advocate at the High Court of Karnataka, was invited to the stage by President John B Monteiro while Mr Gilbert D’Souza extended a floral welcome.

The Chief Guest picked a visiting card from the lot, and Mr John Phelix Dsouza emerged as the lucky winner, designating him as the Guest of Honour for the event. Vice President Naveen Lobo welcomed the Guest of Honour with a bouquet.

A unique representation was introduced to symbolise the integration and unity fostered by the event. President John B Monteiro held one piece, and the Guest of Honour, Mr John Phelix D’Souza, held the other, while the chief guest held the bridge that connected it all. This visual metaphor beautifully encapsulated the collaborative spirit promoted by Members Connect.

To help members connect and establish a quick introduction, a template with the members’ names, professions, and businesses was released.

Mr John D’Souza provided a brief yet insightful introduction to his noteworthy business journey.

CA Vikram assumed the stage to announce the achievers bestowed with mementoes during the program.

Mr Sachin Pereira, the program convenor, introduced the Chief Guest, Mr Anil Albert D’Souza.

Chief Guest Mr Anil Albert D’Souza delivered a compelling address, emphasising the significance of connections and the strategic utilisation of various opportunities. He underscored the importance of networking in business and ward, church, deanery, and diocesan levels, envisioning a more robust and dynamic community through collaborative efforts. He said to get connected and stay connected is the need of the hour.

He called on the Catholic community to take up entrepreneurship.

He stressed that our community entrepreneurs need to be well-connected and supported by our spiritual leaders as well as their institutions.

Mr Roshan Antony D’Souza then presented the names of new Rachana members and prospective members. President John B Monteiro welcomed them with a gesture symbolised by the distribution of roses, signifying their integration into the vibrant Rachana community.

The Members Connect program seamlessly transitioned to an open ground, offering ten members the platform to introduce each other’s businesses to the assembled gathering. This interactive session catalysed the exchange of ideas, further cementing the bonds among the members.

Mrs Heera Vas orchestrated the evening’s proceedings as the Master of Ceremony, with invaluable support from Dr Jessica Monteiro. Secretary Mr Vijay Viswas Lobo extended a gracious vote of thanks, expressing heartfelt gratitude to all attendees, organisers, and contributors. The program concluded with an atmosphere of fellowship and conviviality, enhanced by a delightful dinner, fostering enduring camaraderie among the members of the Rachana Catholic Chamber of Commerce and Industry.