Vijayendra warns Cong of Bengal-like outcome as BJP claims appeasement, stages protest in Haveri

Haveri: The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a massive protest rally in Haveri city on Thursday, condemning the alleged deterioration of law and order in the region and accusing the state government of pursuing appeasement politics, which it alleged had led to a spate of serious crimes, including murders.

Addressing a massive protest organised by the party in Haveri against the state government, BJP Karnataka President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, expressed confidence that party workers were capable of delivering a “West Bengal-like result” in Karnataka by defeating the Congress government, which he accused of pursuing anti-Hindu and anti-farmer policies.

Vijayendra questioned whether only minorities had voted to bring the Congress to power in Karnataka.

“We must raise our voice in support of Hindus and create awareness among the people. Whenever elections are held in Karnataka, our workers have the strength to defeat the anti-Hindu Congress and ensure BJP’s victory. There is no question of our cadre being demoralised,” he said.

Drawing a comparison with West Bengal, Vijayendra alleged that Hindus had faced atrocities under the Mamata Banerjee-led government and claimed that BJP workers had successfully uprooted the “anti-Hindu” Trinamool Congress government under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President Nitin Nabin.

He also accused the state government of acting against the interests of farmers in connection with the proposed Bidadi township project.

“This government is also anti-farmer. It is attempting to acquire agricultural land in Bidadi, disregarding the concerns of farmers,” he alleged.

Vijayendra announced that the BJP would stage a protest in Bengaluru on Friday against the proposed Bidadi township and urged party workers to intensify their outreach efforts across the State.

The BJP leader also praised the previous BJP governments in Karnataka for implementing farmer-friendly measures.

“When B.S. Yediyurappa (Vijayendra’s father) was Chief Minister, he took several pro-farmer decisions and provided compensation to affected people without waiting for National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) assistance. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai introduced Raitha Vidyanidhi and governed in the interest of farmers,” he said.

Former Chief Minister and Haveri-Gadag MP Basavaraj Bommai, who also addressed the gathering, condemned what he described as atrocities against Hindus and criticized the government over its handling of farmers’ issues.

“This is a bankrupt government. It does not have money and has failed to respond to the distress of farmers who produce food for the nation,” Bommai alleged.

“We must not rest until this government is removed and a BJP government is elected in Karnataka,” Bommai said.

Bommai alleged that police in Haveri district were operating in collusion with drug peddlers, illegal gambling operators and illicit liquor sellers.

Bommai said, “Drug peddlers, operators of illegal gambling dens and those selling illicit liquor are functioning in partnership with the police. Individuals who were externed and those listed as rowdy-sheeters are virtually running police stations. This government must be removed, and a BJP government must be formed on the third floor of Vidhana Soudha.”

Bommai said Haveri had historically been known as a land of communal harmony and the birthplace of revered saints and poets such as Sarvajna, Kanakadasa and Shishunala Sharif.

“Haveri district has always been a symbol of peace and harmony. However, Congress has become a curse for this district. Law and order has completely collapsed,” he alleged.

The former Chief Minister claimed that individuals with criminal backgrounds and those previously externed from the district were exercising influence over police stations.

“Illegal activities are taking place openly. There is a situation where illegal gambling is being conducted from beedi shops and liquor is freely available in grocery stores across the district,” he alleged.

​Former minister Byrathi Basavaraj, BJP district president Virupakshappa Ballari, and several senior party leaders were present at the protest rally.