Karnataka Cabinet expansion put on hold as Congress high command defers decision

New Delhi/Bengaluru: The much-anticipated expansion of the Karnataka Cabinet was temporarily put on hold on Thursday after the Congress high command deferred a final decision in the absence of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who unexpectedly left for Bengaluru.

Despite heightened expectations among party leaders and aspirants, no consensus was reached during a series of high-level meetings held in the national Capital.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President B.K. Hariprasad met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and held discussions in the presence of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi.

The meeting was also attended by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Karnataka Energy Minister K.J. George.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Hariprasad said discussions had taken place but indicated that the process was far from complete.

“It cannot be said whether the discussions were conclusive or partial. The leadership has heard the opinions of all the leaders. A decision has to be taken subsequently, and we may have to return to Delhi to present our views again whenever we are called,” he said.

Hariprasad confirmed that the Karnataka leadership had separately met Rahul Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal, and Randeep Singh Surjewala during the day.

“AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has returned to Bengaluru. Whenever directions are issued for the next meeting, we will come back,” he added.

When asked about the duration of the postponement, Hariprasad said there was no reason to assume that the delay would extend for a month or longer.

“The AICC President is not here, and the process will be completed soon,” he said.

Congress leaders said Kharge left Delhi later in the afternoon, although the reasons behind his sudden departure remain unclear. Party insiders indicated that another round of discussions is likely to be held in the next four days.

Sources within the party said the first round of deliberations was held with senior AICC functionaries, followed by a separate meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

With Mallikarjun Kharge being both the Congress President and a senior leader from Karnataka, party insiders suggested that a final decision on the Cabinet expansion was unlikely to be taken in his absence.

The Congress government in Karnataka is currently functioning with 14 ministers, including Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, leaving 20 Cabinet positions vacant. More than 40 senior leaders are reportedly in the race for ministerial berths, making the exercise a delicate balancing act involving regional representation, caste equations, seniority, and political considerations.

The delay has prolonged the wait for several aspirants who had camped in Delhi over the past two days in anticipation of an announcement. However, party leaders remain optimistic that the high command will take a final call once consultations are completed.