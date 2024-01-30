Vineet Kumar Chaudhary shares the essence of marriage: Love and companionship



Mumbai: Actor Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, who is playing Shanidev in ‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’, spoke about the essence of marriage and shared how through this show, he understood about the sacred bond that unites two souls.

The recent episodes of ‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’ delivered an immersive experience as they delved into Shanidev and Damini’s wedding sequence, shedding light on the profound value of marriage.

Talking about the same, Vineet shared: “While shooting for Shanidev’s wedding sequence, I delved into the profound essence of marriage. Through this journey, I’ve come to understand the sacred bond that unites two souls, the commitment, and the shared joy that comes with it.”

“It’s a beautiful reminder that even celestial beings like Shanidev value the institution of marriage, teaching us valuable lessons about love and companionship,” he said.

He added: “The recent episodes not only showcased the divine union of Shanidev and Damini but also brought to the forefront the lesser-known aspect of his personal life. This portrayal allows viewers to witness Shanidev’s human side, offering a glimpse into his emotions, challenges, and relationships.”

As the storyline unfolds, the show, ‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’, bridges the gap between myth and reality, presenting an enriching experience for the audience.

The wedding sequence of Shanidev served as a poignant narrative, emphasising the universal significance of the sacred union of marriage.

‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’ airs on Shemaroo TV.