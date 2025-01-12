Vineet Kumar Singh underwent full scan to monitor authenticity for his role of Army officer in ‘Match Fixing’

Mumbai: Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie ‘Match Fixing: The Nation At Stake’, has said that he was really mindful of portraying his character of an Army officer in the film.

The film is based on the book ‘The Game Behind Saffron Terror’ written by Kanwar Khatana, which is a fictionalised account. The film also stars Anuja Sathe and Manoj Joshi.

Vineet told IANS, “When my character works in the field, then only he is a common man and he merges with the surroundings. If he is invisible, then it is better. If there are three people standing, and he is not visible, then it is even better. It was there in my mind that something should not go wrong when my character is in the uniform because I have a huge respect for the Indian Army. And the job of defence is one of the most honourable jobs. So, all those things were inside me”.

He further mentioned, “I thought that there should not be any mistake from my side. There used to be a complete scan, when I would go to the floor donning the uniform, about where the cap should be, what should be its angle, where the badges should be, is the dress correct or not or what kind of salute is there”.

“So, thanks to Kedar (the director of the film), the kind of planning that was there on set, there was a retired colonel, Mr. Aluwalia, and he was there almost every day. Even he started enjoying it. That even when we were not doing the scenes in uniform, he would happily stay on set”, he added.

‘Match Fixing: The Nation At Stake’ is currently playing in cinemas.