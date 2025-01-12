Buntara Sangha Kuwait Hosts Joyful Family Get-together ‘Sneha Sammilana’

Kuwait: Buntara Sangha Kuwait successfully organized its much-anticipated family get-together, Sneha Sammilana, on January 3rd at Wafra Farms. The event began with the auspicious lighting of the lamp by the managing committee members and former presidents of Buntara Sangha Kuwait, followed by a heartfelt prayer led by Shresht Shetty and Laksh Shetty.

In his welcome address, Buntara Sangha Kuwait President, Nakre Sathishchandra Shetty, extended warm New Year greetings to all members and emphasized the importance of community bonding and shared values for collective well-being. He explained that the title of the event, Sneha Sammilana, reflected the spirit of the occasion.

The PRO team, under the leadership of Mrs. Deepthi Prashanth Shetty, welcomed attendees with an attractive PR desk and organized color-coded tags for participants and members to enhance coordination. Creative selfie booths set up by Naveen Shetty were a hit among attendees, while his artistic face painting added an extra layer of fun for the children.

Sports Secretary Dushyanth Shetty and Cultural Secretary Manoj Shetty Kinnigoli, along with their teams, orchestrated a variety of entertaining games and activities. These included Bollywood Masti, Tug of War, Pot Breaking, Lagori, and numerous games for children and adults alike. The talented BSK kids stole the spotlight with their impressive dance performances, adding vibrancy to the event.

A delicious breakfast and lunch, catered by Oriental Restaurant Kuwait, delighted attendees. A cake-cutting ceremony was held to mark the New Year 2025, bringing the community together in celebration. Professional photographer Xavier Alex skilfully captured the entire event.

The program was brilliantly compered by Mrs. Shruthi Rajesh Pakkala and Deviprasad Shetty Nitte, who kept the audience engaged with spot quizzes and light-hearted humour. Sanath and Ritesh provided excellent sound support throughout the day.

Buntara Sangha Kuwait Vice President Shodhan Shetty, Treasurer Sandesh Shetty, and General Secretary Vishwanath Shetty actively participated in the event, contributing to its success. The Sangha extended special thanks to Mr. Gukuldas Bhat for sponsoring logistics and expressed deep gratitude to all subcommittee members and volunteers, including Ashok Shetty, Sanath Shetty, and Rohith Shetty, for their tireless efforts in making the event a grand success.

The family get-together concluded on a joyous note with the distribution of prizes to the winners of the various games and quizzes.