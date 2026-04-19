Voters will teach Oppn a lesson: BJP hits back at Priyanka Gandhi’s remarks on women’s quota Bill

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday sharply criticised the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her remarks on the defeat of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament, asserting that women across the country would “teach the Opposition a lesson” for blocking the legislation.

The reactions came a day after Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress MP from Wayanad, said that the Opposition’s unity had thwarted what she described as a “conspiracy” by the Centre to alter the federal structure and weaken democracy.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee office in New Delhi on Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi said, “What happened yesterday was a huge victory for democracy. The government’s conspiracy to alter the federal structure and weaken democracy was defeated and halted. This was a victory for the Constitution, for the country, and for the unity of the Opposition. It was clearly visible on the faces of the ruling party leaders.”

Reacting to the Congress General Secretary’s remarks, BJP National Spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo told IANS, “Being a woman, Priyanka Gandhi participated in defeating the Bill, which was brought to give women their rights. And now, she is saying that they (Opposition) did that to ensure women get their rights? She should be ashamed. She is a woman MP, her mother (Sonia Gandhi) has also served as the Congress Chief; even after all this, Congress performed as a ring master in defeating the Women’s Reservation Bill.”

He also said that the people of this country “will not forgive Congress”, and their “tears will wash away the party from the nation”.

BJP National Executive member Boddu Nagalakshmi also criticised the Congress leader, saying, “Sonia Gandhi’s dearest daughter is speaking about reservation now after rejecting the very Bill meant for reservation for women. The BJP worked for the women of this country. The BJP is like a lotus that has risen from the soil. No matter how much you speak against the BJP, it will not be affected. Elections are ongoing everywhere, and your statements on the reservation will be rejected by women.”

Joining the criticism of Priyanka Gandhi’s remarks, Janata Dal-United National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said, “Priyanka Gandhi should change her remarks and say that they were successful in fulfilling the conspiracy Congress had planned against women. This move is going to prove extremely costly. The people have decided to teach these (opposition) parties a lesson, be it Congress, DMK, Trinamool or Samajwadi Party. The women have decided to reject them everywhere.”

The Bill, which aimed to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority, triggering a sharp political confrontation between the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc.

The proposed legislation, which also sought to expand the strength of the House, could not obtain the constitutionally mandated two-thirds majority despite a day-long debate.

The Bill secured 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the required threshold for passage.