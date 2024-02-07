Voting for BJP akin to voting for Lord Ram: K’taka BJP leader Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri





Sirsi: Former Karnataka Speaker and senior BJP leader Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said on Wednesday that voting for the BJP is like voting for Lord Ram.

Addressing party workers at Sirsi town, Kageri, who is an aspirant for a BJP ticket from the Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha seat, also called upon the party cadres to spread the message and create awareness among the people in this regard.

“The Lok Sabha candidate for the constituency is ‘lotus’. The contestant would be declared at an appropriate time by the top leaders of the party. The BJP will emerge victorious here by a record margin. Last time, the BJP won by a margin of 4.80 lakh votes. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, we will create another record,” Kageri said.

“I want to tell the party workers and the people that if they vote for BJP, it is like giving their vote to Lord Ram. The vote for BJP is for PM Narendra Modi and the integrity of this country. Let us take this message to the people and create awareness,” he added.

Presently, the Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha seat is represented by BJP’s Ananth Kumar Hegde.



