We will win all 28 K’taka LS seats: Yediyurappa



Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that BJP will win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

“Amit Shah will visit Karnataka next week. All the issues will be discussed with him and also a final call will be taken on the candidates,” he told media persons.

He said that the people in Karnataka will stand with PM Modi. “People believe in his slogan Sab ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas and justice to all classes of the society. There is a strong support for BJP in all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka,” he said.

He also criticised Congress for “Chalo Delhi’ programme. He said that the state is facing a severe drought situation and there is a drinking water crisis in the state.

“To cover up the setbacks in the state, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress legislators have gone to Delhi. The Chief Minister should introspect,” he said.