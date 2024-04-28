Walk for Kejriwal: AAP organises rally amidst Chief Minister’s legal woes



New Delhi: In a show of solidarity with incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Sunday morning, organised a walkathon dubbed ‘Walk for Kejriwal’ in the national capital.

The event aimes to galvanise support for Kejriwal, who is facing the heat of ongoing legal battles, notably his recent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the liquor policy.

Minister and senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, while participating in the walkathon, emphasised the party’s stance on corruption. “Today the youth wing of the party has organised a walkathon. We have installed a BJP washing machine here, if you put any corrupt leader in this machine, he will come out clean,” Bharadwaj asserted, drawing attention to the party’s anti-corruption narrative.

“PM Narendra Modi is very nervous. The way he has changed his stance in his election rallies makes it clear that even he believes that the Opposition is coming to power,” he said, reflecting on the political dynamics at play amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Echoing Bharadwaj’s sentiments, another AAP leader and Delhi Minister, Atishi, reiterated the resolve of the people to stand behind Kejriwal in these testing times.

“Today through this walkathon, the people of Delhi have come to express their support for Kejriwal ji. BJP thought that if they put Arvind Kejriwal in jail, AAP will not be able to campaign for the elections. But the people of Delhi are campaigning for Arvind Kejriwal,” Atishi said.