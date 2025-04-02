Waqf Bill will benefit Muslims, Oppn misleading public: Shahabuddin Razvi

Bareilly: All India Muslim Jamaat chief Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi on Wednesday stated that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill poses no threat to Muslims and will instead bring them significant benefits. He claimed that certain political groups were misleading the public by spreading unnecessary fear regarding the bill.

“I hope that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will be passed in Parliament without any disruptions and problems. The opposition will definitely create a ruckus because it wants to do vote bank politics, so it will definitely create a ruckus to preserve their vote bank,” Razvi said.

Dismissing fears that the bill could harm the Muslim community, he stated, “There is no danger to Muslims from the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and other people associated with political groups are scaring Muslims, misleading them, spreading rumours, and creating misunderstandings.”

“However, I want to assure Muslims that neither their mosques nor the eidgahs, dargahs, or graveyards will be snatched away. This is only and only a rumour,” he added.

Razvi has previously raised concerns about various Muslim groups and political parties allegedly misleading the community regarding the bill. He has also accused the AIMPLB of straying from its original purpose and being influenced by political agendas.

Highlighting the benefits of the bill, Razvi said, “The income generated after the implementation of the amendments will be spent on the poor, weak, helpless, devout, and widowed Muslims. This will lead to their progress and development. Work will be done in education, and with the income from this, schools, colleges, madrasas, and mosques will be opened and maintained.”

He further elaborated on the bill’s intended purpose, stating, “The purpose of the Waqf, as envisioned by our elders, was that the income through it should be invested and spent on public welfare works. However, due to corruption, this could not happen.”

“Now, this new bill will stop corruption, ensuring the money is spent on legitimate causes. This is for the progress of Muslims, who will benefit from it. The illegal selling of Waqf board lands worth crores of rupees for personal gain will be stopped, and the income will be used for rightful purposes,” he added.

Expressing hope for the bill’s smooth passage, Razvi added, “We hope that this bill is passed in both the Houses of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and that it proves to be in the interest of Muslims, becoming a milestone for the welfare of people.”