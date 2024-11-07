Waqf row: JPC a beacon of hope for people, says K’taka BJP

Bengaluru: Welcoming the visit of the Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Act, Jagadambika Pal. to Karnataka, BJP state chief B.Y. Vijayendra said on Thursday that the people of the state see JPC as a beacon of hope.

“I extend a warm welcome to Jagadambika Pal, for his visit to Hubballi and Vijayapura to interact with farmers affected by the Waqf’s preemptive actions. The farmers of Karnataka, worried and distressed by the aggressive land acquisition efforts of the Karnataka Waqf Board, supported by the State Congress government, see the JPC as a beacon of hope that will come to their rescue. I trust that the JPC under the Chairmanship of Jagadambika Pal,” Vijayendra stated.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Waqf Fact-Finding Committee formed by the state BJP unit met with Jagdambika Pal, the chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, along with committee member and MP Tejasvi Surya.

Led by former Deputy Chief Minister and Chitradurga MP Govind Karjol, the committee presented a report on alleged injustices related to Waqf properties.

The committee members and MLAs Harish Poonja and Mahesh Tenginkai, former MLA Arun Shahapur, advocate M.B. Jirali, and state farmer’s wing General Secretary Kalmurudappa were part of the delegation.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad were also present.

Meanwhile, Honsalappa, a farmer from Honvada village who met Jagadambika Pal said: “I have been tiling this land as long as I’ve known since I was a child. My parents and ancestors have cultivated this land for generations. Then, one day, I was told this land isn’t mine anymore, that something called ‘Waqf’ now owns it. I didn’t know what that meant or what to do.”

He further stated: “Authorities handed me thick documents showing that Waqf had a claim on my land. But I am not educated and I can’t understand these complicated papers. I just know this is the land I’ve always farmed and now, I feel lost and afraid. I came here today because I heard the government would help. Please, give me justice. Help me keep my ancestral land.”

Another farmer said: “This land was in my mother’s name after my father passed away. It has been in my family for generations, feeding us and providing our only livelihood. Then, one day, I saw in the records that it is no longer ours but is now marked under Waqf and the Karnataka State Waqf Board.”

“I consulted a lawyer. I was told I have to prove my rights in the Waqf Tribunal. But why? Why is the burden of proof on me when someone else is claiming my land? Shouldn’t they have to prove it’s theirs?” he questioned.

“Why do I have to fight for the land that belonged to my family for generations? This isn’t just happening to me, many families in my village are facing the same issue. In some cases, entire villages have been claimed. We are all scared,” said another farmer from Indi Taluk.



